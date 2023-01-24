Husband scolds wife after she hires help behind his back, "stop this, you're a SAHM.'

When this man is upset with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I ask my wife to stop hiring help?"

Before my wife (30F) and I (32M) got married, we had already agreed that she would be a stay at home mom, as my job was enough to support us. She would cook, clean, and take care of our children. There was never any issue with this until now.

For a little background, we have 3 kids, two of which are in elementary school.

My wife also used to have an impulse buying issue, where she would invest or buy large amounts of things we don't need, so I decided to give (both) of us a budget of $500 each month to spend on fun stuff or stuff we only kind of need. I also work long hours, so when I get home for dinner it's usually around 6-7.