Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
SAHM says she should be entitled to sick days, breadwinning husband disagrees.

SAHM says she should be entitled to sick days, breadwinning husband disagrees.

Maggie Lalley
Apr 10, 2023 | 5:18 PM
ADVERTISING

When this mom feels like she's entitled to sick days like a regular employee, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying I expect sick days as a SAHM?"

So I'm a SAHM to 4 (10, 7, 3, and 18m). I homeschool and have since the beginning. I also have several chronic illnesses (Crohn's, POTS, EDS, CFS, ADHD). Generally I function okay.

I'm tired all the time but our house is reasonably clean, I cook every meal from scratch due to food sensitivities, and my kids consistently test above grade level. Hubby is a salesman and makes a decent income. He is a genuinely great dad and husband and helps loads when he's home.

He gets 12 sick days a year (paid) on top of vacation time. He loses them at the end of the year if they're not used. He typically uses one or two sick days a year.

I told hubby if I had a full time job I would get sick days. I deal with my symptoms well most days, but some days I'm dealing with nearly fainting, extremely low blood pressure, dizziness to the point i can barely walk. Other days I am in tremendous pain from Crohn's. I told him I want to reserve six of his sick days for those kind of days.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content