SAHM says she should be entitled to sick days, breadwinning husband disagrees.

So I'm a SAHM to 4 (10, 7, 3, and 18m). I homeschool and have since the beginning. I also have several chronic illnesses (Crohn's, POTS, EDS, CFS, ADHD). Generally I function okay.
I'm tired all the time but our house is reasonably clean, I cook every meal from scratch due to food sensitivities, and my kids consistently test above grade level. Hubby is a salesman and makes a decent income. He is a genuinely great dad and husband and helps loads when he's home.
He gets 12 sick days a year (paid) on top of vacation time. He loses them at the end of the year if they're not used. He typically uses one or two sick days a year.
I told hubby if I had a full time job I would get sick days. I deal with my symptoms well most days, but some days I'm dealing with nearly fainting, extremely low blood pressure, dizziness to the point i can barely walk. Other days I am in tremendous pain from Crohn's. I told him I want to reserve six of his sick days for those kind of days.