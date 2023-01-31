Woman warns sister that her 'online BF' is scamming her, sister says, 'f**k off.'

When this woman is afraid for her sister, she asks Reddit:
My sister (20F) confided in me (19F) that the guy she's seeing online is about to get kicked out of the house by his parents and has nowhere to go and she'll be helping him with money from the college fund our mom had set up for her.
I was instantly alarmed as this is a common scam and even if it wasn't, this guy being kicked out of his parents' house is still concerning about his character, especially since they never even met irl.
I failed to convince her not to do it and begged her to at least let me tag along from afar when she withdraws the money and goes to meet him. She said yes.
BUT, when we went to the bank, she actually made a request for 6,000$ !!!!! I was shocked and kept hysterically begging her not to do this. She was carrying 6k all in cash and going to meet this guy. She got tired of me pushing and yelled at me to leave her alone and that she changed her mind about me tagging along.