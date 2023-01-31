Woman warns sister that her 'online BF' is scamming her, sister says, 'f**k off.'

When this woman is afraid for her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for preventing my sister from being scammed by this guy online by telling on her to bro and mom?"

My sister (20F) confided in me (19F) that the guy she's seeing online is about to get kicked out of the house by his parents and has nowhere to go and she'll be helping him with money from the college fund our mom had set up for her.

I was instantly alarmed as this is a common scam and even if it wasn't, this guy being kicked out of his parents' house is still concerning about his character, especially since they never even met irl.

I failed to convince her not to do it and begged her to at least let me tag along from afar when she withdraws the money and goes to meet him. She said yes.