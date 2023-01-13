Mom ignores children's 'weird' school supply standards, says, 'I know what's best.'

When this mom is upset about school supplies, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not following the school supply standards for my children?"

I - 35M - have two children, 9M and 5M. My littlest one is going into kindergarten and I was so excited to properly include him in our school shopping routine.

He's always tagged along with his brother and gotten his own arts and crafts stuff to use at home, of course, but there's a new layer of excitement this year.

We always allow independence in choices, as long as it doesn't become inconvenient. For example, if my kid picks out the 120 count crayons, we might redirect him to the 96 count instead since that's easier to carry around in his backpack.