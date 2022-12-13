Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Husband gets revenge on wife after she refuses to move her 'gross' bag.

Husband gets revenge on wife after she refuses to move her 'gross' bag.

Maggie Lalley
Dec 13, 2022 | 10:07 PM
ADVERTISING

When this husband is fed up with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for doing what i did to my wife's bag after she refused to remove it from the passenger seat?"

So my M27 car broke down, I asked my wife F26 to give me a ride to work in her car that I helped save up for and she agreed.

She's the type of driver that makes a mess in the car. Emoty perfume bottles, makeup stuff, empty cartoons and plastic bags and old airfreshners are all in the back. When I got to her car and opened the passenger door. I found her bag lying there. It was gross looking.

I asked her to remove it so I could sit but refused and said that the bag "has" essential "stuff" inside that she needs immediate access too like her lipstick or gum pack.

I was stunned when she pointed to the back and told me to sit in there. I said no, because the back was a mess and also, out of respect I should be sitting in the passenger seat where passengers should sit.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content