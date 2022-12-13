Husband gets revenge on wife after she refuses to move her 'gross' bag.

When this husband is fed up with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for doing what i did to my wife's bag after she refused to remove it from the passenger seat?"

So my M27 car broke down, I asked my wife F26 to give me a ride to work in her car that I helped save up for and she agreed.

She's the type of driver that makes a mess in the car. Emoty perfume bottles, makeup stuff, empty cartoons and plastic bags and old airfreshners are all in the back. When I got to her car and opened the passenger door. I found her bag lying there. It was gross looking.

I asked her to remove it so I could sit but refused and said that the bag "has" essential "stuff" inside that she needs immediate access too like her lipstick or gum pack.