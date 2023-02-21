Woman keeps 'financial secret' from husband, wonders if she should tell all.

When this woman feels guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not telling my husband about my financial secret?"

I (29F) have been married to my husband (30M) for 9 years. I am a stay-at-home mom with 4 beautiful children ( 8,6,4,2). My husband makes 150k+ a year but decides where every dollar and cent goes.

50% to day-to-day expenses, 25% to the children's education savings, 10% to family savings, 7.5% to his personal spending and 7.5% to my personal spending. Any bonus he makes or money back from taxes goes immediately into retirement. Doing it this way leaves us no money for vacations or big trips.

Since we got married and moved in with each other, I have been completely responsible for all the shopping, whether it is clothes, groceries, furniture or whatever else.