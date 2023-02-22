Teenage girl puts 'hilarious' secret ingredient in shampoo bottle, family is angry.

When this woman feels a little guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for putting a hilarious ingredient in my shampoo without letting my family know?"

so I (21) have blue hair and I was told by a hairdresser that the color sticks better if you put a little bit of hair dye in your shampoo. this was all good until my 12-year-old sister decided to swipe and use my shampoo.

she is blonde and the result isn't pretty. my mum is mad at me for putting dye in my shampoo and not telling anyone, this is my shampoo that i bought and i had placed it in the shower that only i use and my sister took it and used it in another shower.