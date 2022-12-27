Man makes 'hurtful' announcement on x-mas, his SIL says, 'you destroyed my holiday.'

When this man is concerned that he and his wife made a mistake, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for announcing our big news on x-mas despite my SIL's issues?"

MMy brother and his wife have been trying to get pregnant but unfortunately she's had 6 miscarriages.

That sucks, I know, I'm not discounting that at all. That being said she's a center of attention kind of person, she will shit talk other people all day long and try to make herself look like the best person in the room.

If anyone else gets attention she tries to take it away from them, usually by putting them down verbally, or by getting another dog or cat. Most of the animals she has were obtained right after other people she knew got pregnant.

Well, wife and I got pregnant, discussed at length with how we should approach this, keeping my SIL in mind was the main topic of conversation.