Man tells wife that her relationship with her sick friend is becoming 'inappropriate.'

When this man is concerned that his wife is with a friend too much, he asks Reddit:
So my wife has a friend from childhood named "Anthony". I'm being completely honest here when I say that he and I don't get along. It's not like he is rude or disrespectful (nothing like that) but all I feel towards him is "annoyance" sort of speak because of how much my wife sees him.
He lives alone and now suffers from a medical condition (Cancer) that requires him to go to the hospital regularly to receive treatment.
I found out that my wife promised him to go with him to his every chemo treatment as support. She said it's a commitment she made to be there for him during this rough time since he has no one else besides him.
Okay.....I had no issue with that at first but then this started affecting me. e.g, I can't go see my friends because I have to stay with my son on X day so my wife could be with Anthony for his treatment etc etc.