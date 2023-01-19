Man tells wife that her relationship with her sick friend is becoming 'inappropriate.'

When this man is concerned that his wife is with a friend too much, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my wife that she doesn't need to be with her sick friend at the hospital?"

So my wife has a friend from childhood named "Anthony". I'm being completely honest here when I say that he and I don't get along. It's not like he is rude or disrespectful (nothing like that) but all I feel towards him is "annoyance" sort of speak because of how much my wife sees him.

He lives alone and now suffers from a medical condition (Cancer) that requires him to go to the hospital regularly to receive treatment.

I found out that my wife promised him to go with him to his every chemo treatment as support. She said it's a commitment she made to be there for him during this rough time since he has no one else besides him.