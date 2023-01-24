Brother threatens sister who wants to get a tattoo, he says 'mom will feel betrayed.'

When this brother is mad at his sister, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my sister cruel for her tattoo idea?"

Sis is 28 I'm 26M. My sis N has always had a strained relationship with our parents especially my mom. I am clearly not privy to the reasons because things are fine with me and my parents.

When N went to college she met her creative writing professor as a freshman and they got close immediately. They would do a lot together and worked closely on a few different writing projects.

N never specifically said this, but it was obvious to anyone who saw them interact that they had a substitute mother/daughter type relationship. Which hurt my mom a lot to see.

I always thought she'd grow out of it or that the prof would move on but ten years later they were still very close.