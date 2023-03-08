Woman wants to 'ruin' brother's wedding when future SIL insults her teenage son.

When this woman feels offended by her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to tell my son something and potentially ruining my brother’s wedding?"

My brother’s getting married and asked if my twins (17f&m) could perform something.

My daughter’s in choir and son’s in a band so they’re both musically talented and they love their uncle to bits so they were over the moon and began planning something immediately.

Well a couple days ago I got a phone call from my future SIL. She was talking about how she wants her wedding to be perfect and have a very “delicate” vibe. In other words, “pure” and “angelic”.

Then she made a joke about how opposite my twins are. I laughed along because I really did not understand what she was implying.