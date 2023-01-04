Man doesn't want to invite sister to family vacation after what her son did.

When this man is conflicted about his sister and nephew, he asks Reddit:
My brother Mark (40m) and I (39m) organise a family trip each year which includes my sister Sally (33m). Our friend Darren (all fake names) has a place which he allows us to stay in for free.
My wife and I have twins (15m and 15f) and my brother Mark and his wife have 2 kids, (16m and 9f). Sally and my BIl John (34m) have an autistic son Luke (13m).
The problem started last year, when during our vacation Luke had a meltdown and ended up destroying about £1000 worth of property after he lost in a video game. During the tantrum, there was a lot of swearing.
Before all the kids used to be good friends and they all enjoyed hanging out with each other.
However now, my niece (9f) refuses to play with Luke because she is scared of the 'bad monster'. We have tried to encourage her to spend time at least with the adults watching but she is adamant not to which we respect.