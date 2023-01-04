Man doesn't want to invite sister to family vacation after what her son did.

When this man is conflicted about his sister and nephew, he asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for not inviting my sister to our family vacation this year because of her child?"

My brother Mark (40m) and I (39m) organise a family trip each year which includes my sister Sally (33m). Our friend Darren (all fake names) has a place which he allows us to stay in for free.

My wife and I have twins (15m and 15f) and my brother Mark and his wife have 2 kids, (16m and 9f). Sally and my BIl John (34m) have an autistic son Luke (13m).

The problem started last year, when during our vacation Luke had a meltdown and ended up destroying about £1000 worth of property after he lost in a video game. During the tantrum, there was a lot of swearing.

Before all the kids used to be good friends and they all enjoyed hanging out with each other.