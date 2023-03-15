Someecards Logo
Woman won't let BF stay over, says, 'you're not going to like my sleep demon.'

Maggie Lalley
Mar 15, 2023 | 7:13 PM
When this woman is worried about her sleep paralysis, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my BF stay over because of my sleep paralysis?"

I 30F have had sleep paralysis on and off since I was a teen. It comes along with false awakenings and audio visual hallucinations. I haven’t had it in years but had an awful flare up last night.

My house was creaking as my heat came on/off. My fun brain interpreted it as someone was breaking in. At the start I knew I was dreaming/had sleep paralysis but after about 4 false awakening I had no idea if I was awake or not.

At one point I “woke up” to a stranger in my room who begaan to attack me. I genuine thought I was being attacked and was trapped in my body unable to even scream. I never managed to fully wake up but managed to fall into a deep sleep. Although I felt so on edge today.

Sources: Reddit
