Woman won't let BF stay over, says, 'you're not going to like my sleep demon.'

When this woman is worried about her sleep paralysis, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my BF stay over because of my sleep paralysis?"

I 30F have had sleep paralysis on and off since I was a teen. It comes along with false awakenings and audio visual hallucinations. I haven’t had it in years but had an awful flare up last night.

My house was creaking as my heat came on/off. My fun brain interpreted it as someone was breaking in. At the start I knew I was dreaming/had sleep paralysis but after about 4 false awakening I had no idea if I was awake or not.