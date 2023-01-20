Husband scolds wife, 'do this and 90 percent of your sloppiness will be fixed.'

When this husband is annoyed with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for offering to help my wife with the dishes?"

My wife (26f) and I (26m) both work 4 days a week, I work 12hr shifts and she works 8hr shifts.

She would work more, but our daughter (1f) needs to be picked up from daycare. I leave for work before they wake up and some days get home after our daughter has gone to bed.

This week, our daughter's daycare provider was sick, so my wife took the week off of work to care for her. I worked an extra day to make up for her lost income, so it all worked out fine (or so I thought).

She seemed stressed still, so I asked her what was wrong.