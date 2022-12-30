Man's neighbors propose 'ridiculous winter request,' man says, 'you're so entitled.'

When this man is annoyed with his neighbors, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not helping my neighbors?"

Our old neighbor, Mr. B passed away last year. He was a very sweet old man, kind of like the neighborhood grandpa. He was a widower, and the last couple years started having mobility issues.

When it snowed, we would go over with the snow blower and clear his driveway and salt the walk. In the summer if I was out mowing, I would do his lawn too. When his health went downhill, we got his groceries and would bring him meals.

When he passed away, we continued to mow the lawn and take care of the outside of the house when it was vacant. His children were very appreciative and thanked us for taking care of Mr. B when they could not be here.