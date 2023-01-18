Woman can't stand SIL's unpleasant social media presence, calls her out publicly.

When this woman is annoyed with her SIL on social media, she asks Reddit:
I (34f) have been with my partner (37m) for 11 years. He has 2 brothers and one (35m) is married to a woman(34f) that I have a really hard time getting a long with ( So does the rest of his family from what I hear).
In the last few times we have had a family dinner, she felt the need to criticize things I post on my newsfeed on FB, I have a humorous personality where as she's more conservative and uptight so it seems posts or memes I share offend her.
I told her she is more than happy to unfollow(means my posts wont show but we are still "friends on FB" and I unfollow her since all here posts are constant complaints about the pettiest things Dear Diary type ) me or unfriend me but she would just get more mad and told me I should just stop posting those kinds of things.