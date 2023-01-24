Woman excludes grieving brother to give him 'space,' family says, 'you're a disgrace.'

When this woman is feeling bad about her brother, she asks Reddit:
My F29 brother's wife passed away recently from cancer about 8 weeks ago. He isolated himself from everyone for 2 weeks. Mom and dad were so worried about him and so they started inviting him to family events at their house.
He agrees to come but then at some point, someone mentions his wife even just her name and he begins to sob. I'm not exaggerating... As a result, dinner get awkward, and whatever event is being hosted gets interrupted.
This happened 3 times already. Last weekend was my turn to host dinner. Ngl my husband and I were worried same thing will happen again. My husband said it'd be almost impossible that no one will mention my brother's wife at some point. So he suggested I let my brother sit this one out.