Woman excludes grieving brother to give him 'space,' family says, 'you're a disgrace.'

"AITA for uninviting my recently widowed brother to a family event?"

My F29 brother's wife passed away recently from cancer about 8 weeks ago. He isolated himself from everyone for 2 weeks. Mom and dad were so worried about him and so they started inviting him to family events at their house.

He agrees to come but then at some point, someone mentions his wife even just her name and he begins to sob. I'm not exaggerating... As a result, dinner get awkward, and whatever event is being hosted gets interrupted.