'Tis the season for Spotify Wrapped, and these internet users are excited AND humiliated. Ashamed of your "Wrapped"? So is everyone, in an adorable self deprecating way of course.

On top of that, being a parent puts a whole new spin on Spotify trends, in the way that it completely ruins them. Take a look at the funniest and most relatable tweets about Spotify Wrapped 2022!

1.