Stepmom won't include stepdaughters in 'special' family tradition, they are disgusted.

"AITA for not including my stepdaughters in my family traditions?"

I (54F) am the mother of a daughter E(24F) and a son F(21M). I also am the stepmother of two women L(37F) and J(35F).

When I met my husband(56M) 26 years ago, he was already divorced for 6 years from his Ex D(56F).

When we first decided to get married, I had a discussion with D and the girls, and we came to the conclusion that I would be treated as an aunt, as the girls did not want another parental figure.

When L and J got married, they wanted me to be a regular guest and not a part of their party. I was ok with that.