Stepmom won't buy stepsons x-mas gifts, says, 'they are not my family anymore.'

When this stepmom is conflicted, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to buy my stepsons Christmas gifts?"

My husband (41m) and I (42f) have an agreement that he will pay the bills and I will pay for extras such as vacations, birthday gifts/parties, Christmas gifts/decorations, etc.

Well his sons (17 and 14) are very disrespectful not only to me but to my husband as well. They never come to visit. My husband has sent them multiple texts asking them if they’re coming for Christmas and what they want for Christmas.

They read the texts but didn’t respond.

He has called them many times but they won’t answer. I sent them a text last week telling them I need ideas for Christmas gifts. They read it but didn’t respond.