Stepmom criticizes bio mom's parenting. Gets called a 'selfish gold digger.'

When this stepmom is feeling awkward, she ask Reddit:

'AITA asking my stepdaughter's mom to pack her lunch?'

I have a 14 yo stepdaughter. I first met her when she was 10. We got along very well from the moment that we met and I love her just as much as I love my own daughter(2F). Eventhough her school provides lunch, the food is terrible so I pack her lunch everyday. It also helps us bond as she sometimes helps me cook for her lunch and we like to make and try new foods.

She spends one week with us and one week with her mom and recently she has been complaining that her mom forces her to eat the school's lunch. I tried talking to her mom and told her how much she hates the school lunch and suggested she should do what we do.