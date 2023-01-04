Stepmom favors stepson on Christmas over other stepkids, says, 'I have my reasons.'

When this stepmom feels guilty about her relationship with her stepkids, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For Favoring My Stepson?"

My husband is significantly older than me ( +10 years). When we married 10 years ago he had three teenage children (Tom-16m, Jane-15f, and Andi-13NB).

The children's mother had died when Andi was born and I made it clear I was not interested in being a mother figure to them (I was only 25 myself). But over time we have each formed our own relationship.

Very early on it was clear Tom and I just got along well. We both like antiques, shopping, and dirty jokes. I was the first person he came out to at 19. I adore his partner (who I hope will be his husband if I am being honest). We are close.