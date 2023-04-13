Stepmom demands stepdaughter to be be nicer to her bio kids. AITA? Family says she is.

When this woman is annoyed with her stepdaughter, she asks Reddit:
So, I(34F) got married a year ago to who we’ll call Ryan(44M). Ryan and I were together for 2 years prior to getting married. We both knew about each other's children. I have a pair of twins, and an older child (5M/F, 8M) and he has two kids, one living with their mother (15M), and one living with us (14F) who we’ll call Anna.
Anna came to live with us because she no longer wanted to deal with her mother, I’m not entirely sure what happened there. I don’t expect her to tell me any more than that.
Her father and I discussed the situation, and I do not tell her what to do or treat her as my own child. But ever since her moving in a year ago, things haven’t been super fair to my children, nor has she been nice to them. If needed, I’ll provide a few examples, but I’m trying to stay under the word count.