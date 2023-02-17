Stepmom makes stepdaughter cry when she gives her 'stupid, unsolicited' advice.

When this stepmom feels guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for giving my stepdaughter advice on how to be popular?"

I am the step mother to a 16 year old daughter. I have been her step mom for 6 years. I love my step daughter and think she is a good kid.

For instance, she’s polite, in the top 5% of her class, doesn’t get into trouble, helps with house work proactively and is extremely compassionate, probably more so than the average teenager is at 16. She has her eyes set on being valedictorian.

The thing is with her, is that she’s only had the same steady group of friends (2-4 other kids) since elementary school, which is fine. But as opposed to doing what seems normal among kids her age, she is perpetually upstairs in her room on her laptop...