Teenage girl makes shocking confession about stepsister in family therapy.

When this teenage girl is conflicted about family therapy, she asks Reddit:
I (15f) go to family therapy with my dad, my stepmom (who is mom to me but stepmom for the post) and my stepsister (16f). We are going to family therapy because my parents have been married since I was 3 and my stepsister has never accepted me as her family or her sibling and has been distant my whole life.
When I was a little kid I used to cry and be so hurt that she wouldn't play with me, that she denied knowing me or denied our relationship to others, I used to hate how she would tell me I wasn't her family and to stay out of her way.
It used to make me really sad too that her dad hated me. I remember a few instances where I saw him and he either glared at me, called me a brat or called me disgusting. He treated my stepmom terribly and I know my parents spent a lot of time in court and therapy trying to make the issues better.