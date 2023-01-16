Teenage girl makes shocking confession about stepsister in family therapy.

When this teenage girl is conflicted about family therapy, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for saying what I really think in family therapy?"

I (15f) go to family therapy with my dad, my stepmom (who is mom to me but stepmom for the post) and my stepsister (16f). We are going to family therapy because my parents have been married since I was 3 and my stepsister has never accepted me as her family or her sibling and has been distant my whole life.

When I was a little kid I used to cry and be so hurt that she wouldn't play with me, that she denied knowing me or denied our relationship to others, I used to hate how she would tell me I wasn't her family and to stay out of her way.