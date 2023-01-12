Dad takes away daughter's 'emotional support' dog, says, 'I had no choice.'

When this father is conflicted about his daughter's dog, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for taking my daughters “emotional support” dog back to the shelter?"

My daughter is 17. I’m 47. My wife is 44. My daughter had been having problems with her anxiety and depression, school had been very hard for her and she asked us if she could get an animal for “emotional support”.

I asked her why we couldn’t just put her in regular therapy again but she said she didn’t really like her last therapist. Basically she doesn’t want to try it again.

I was pretty against bringing an animal into the home as my daughter can barely keep her room clean and remember to wash her dishes, much less take care of an animal.