Surrogate won't let mom-to-be touch pregnant belly, mom says, 'it's my baby so I will.'

When this surrogate wants to set a boundary, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting the surrogate family touch my stomach and feel the baby move?"

So I (24f) am currently 6 months pregnant as a surrogate for a family. Everything has been smooth sailing for the most part throughout this process other than one thing.

Even when I was pregnant with my daughter I could not stand people touching my stomach. I don’t understand the obsession with people touching pregnant bellies but it bothers me when people try to do it.

Anyways the family I’m surrogating for has asked multiple times if they can touch my stomach or rub it and feel the baby move and kick. The wife stating that she’s always wanted to experience feeling the kicking and moving baby.