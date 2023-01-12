Teenage girl won't let brother use the shower, says, 'someone has to discipline him.'

When this teenage girl is annoyed with her brother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my brother use the shower?"

I (16f) do my makeup in the morning because it's something that forces me out of bed. My brother (12m) prefers to shower in the morning.

This morning I was in our shared bathroom doing my makeup when he blew up at me, saying "my hygiene is more important than your looks." I don't think he meant to hurt me but I fired back telling him if he cared so much maybe he should take a shower at night.

He refused and said that he would attract germs in his bed. I offered to help him change his sheets every week so he didn't feel grimey but he said he HAD to shower in the morning so he could go to school.