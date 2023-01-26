Someecards Logo
Woman won't cut long hair even though it triggers her friend's 'family trauma.'

Maggie Lalley
Jan 26, 2023 | 7:03 PM
When this woman is conflicted about her friend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not cutting my hair even though someone told me it was bringing back their trauma?"

So for context, I have hair that is significantly longer than the average person. I get compliments about it all the time and even though it's a hassle looking after it, I really do like it.

My friend, who we'll call Kate, lost her mother to cancer before we met. I don't know the full story but apparently she used to have hair as long as mine until she shaved it all off.

Kate and I haven't been friends for long but I really thought things were good between us until Kate pulled me aside one day to ask me for a favour. I asked her what favour it was and she said she wanted me cut my hair to at least just past my shoulders because it looked so much like her moms.

