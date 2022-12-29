Husband has 'controversial opinion' about dry January, wife says, 'shut the f*** up.'

When this man is fed up with his wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not joining in and doing “dry January” with my wife and friends?"

There’s this thing called “dry January” where you make a big production not drinking alcohol for the month. It’s supposed to be this big challenge I guess for people who are problem drinkers and need an excuse to not drink.

I don’t get it, I think it’s stupid - if you feel compelled to take a “break” from drinking in the first place maybe you’re just an alcoholic?

My wife is doing this along with a group of our friends. We were on our weekly zoom call and people were talking about it and they asked how we’re feeling about it. I said we? We aren’t feeling anything. She might be, but I’m not.