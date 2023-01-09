Man won't get rid of daughter's pet even though new partner's son is allergic.

When this man is concerned for his daughter, he asks Reddit:
My (38m) daughter (12f) has been through alot. I have taken full custody of her with no visitation rights with her mother for reasons that cannot be stated on her as the mods would remove the post.
I am also a couple hours away from her mother so she had to leave a school she loves and all her friends behind. Her best friend also passed away from leukemia. Poor girl has been through alot.
My partner (36m) and I have been together for 2 years and want to move in together. His son (10m) is allergic to cats, my daughter has had this cat for six years and has basically been her emotional support animal.
They have been inseparable this whole time. She would be absolutely devastated to get rid of the cat and I worry about the effects it would have on her mental health since she has already lost so much at such a young age.