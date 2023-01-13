Pregnant woman takes issue with her sister's 'extremely strict' wedding plan.

When this woman is annoyed with her sister, she asks Reddit:
I'll keep it short. My (25) sister (31), let's say her name's Lisa, is getting married later this year. The wedding is child free.
I'm currently pregnant and at the time of the wedding will have a 5 month baby. I asked Lisa if she could come as well, but Lisa said no.
I accepted that and told her I won't be able to attend. I don't feel comfortable leaving my young kid with a sitter and my family would be at the wedding.
Lisa's pretty pissed off and said I'm trying to act holier-than-thou and punishing her for having a child free wedding. She said she wants me to be there and give a speech as the sister of the bride, but I told her I can't attend if I can't bring my baby.