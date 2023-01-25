Male pre-K teacher gets punished for wearing 'inappropriate' underwear to school.

When this male teacher is uncomfortable at work, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not buying all new underwear for work?"

I (22m) am a lead teacher in a 3K classroom (3 year olds). I have two assistant teachers in the classroom, both middle aged women.

I do a lot of running around and activities with the children, so the center has literally told me to wear athletic clothing to work. I am fine with that. I typically wear a t-shirt and either athletic shorts or joggers.

Now I’m a tall guy (think 6’6”) so obviously I have to bend down a lot if I’m working with 3 year olds. Apparently sometimes when I bend down the top of my underwear shows over my shorts and one of my assistant teachers insists on commenting whey time.