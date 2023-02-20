Woman refuses to wear strapless bridesmaid dress after mastectomy, causes 'drama.'

When this woman is upset with her friend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA Not wanting to wear a strapless bridesmaids dress after mastectomy?"

The title says it’s all. I (35 female)had a mastectomy 2 months ago do to breast cancer and won’t get reconstructive surgery till after the wedding. Bride (36 female) wants me to wear a strapless dress and says

“I should be proud and embrace my scars and lack of breasts” but easier said then done. I would prefer something with sleeves (even lace I would be fine with). I’m ready to just not be in the wedding I get it’s her wedding but I would never put a “friend” in a uncomfortable situation like that.

Update. I was really upset when writing this so I’m sorry if not much detail was in the post. The wedding is in July.