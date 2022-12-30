Man refuses to respect sister's 'bridezilla' demands, backs out of wedding.

When this man is annoyed with his sister, she asks Reddit:
My sister is getting married next month to my best friend. She always wanted a nice snow wedding in the cabins we used to go to when we were in school. Everything was going fine until she told me it was a child free wedding.
Now, that would be fine with my wife and I because we would just drop of my son and daughter at my wife's parents or with their godparents, but my sister had asked them to be the ring bearer and the flower girl.
Apparently, they want the kids to perform their duties at the wedding but then not attend the reception.
That means either my wife or I will have to be there with them alone in the cabin while everyone is "partying it up", but wait, I'm the best man and will be conducting the reception so it's just going to be my wife.