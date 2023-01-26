Mom refuses to cut daughter's hair for SIL's wedding, says 'this an abusive request.'

When this mom is upset with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to cut my daughters’ hair?"

My SIL is getting married at the end of the month, my in laws are paying for the wedding and as a result my MIL thinks she has the right to dictate everything. She tried to pull this when my husband, Seb, and I got married, but we refused her money as we wanted to do what we wanted.

All three of my daughters are part of the wedding, MIL didn’t want my eldest two to be apart of the wedding as they aren’t Seb’s children but SIL wanted them to be apart of the wedding. The girls are 12, 9 and 6.