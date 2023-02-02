Woman's parents have yoga retreat on her wedding day, dad says, 'switch the date.'

When this woman is shocked by her parent's behavior leading up to her wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not moving my wedding date?"

My fiancé and I recently got engaged, and when looking at dates we realized our anniversary falls on a Saturday this year.

Perfect right? We immediately start planning because it’s approximately 9 months out and we have to move quick to pull a wedding together. We told everyone the potential date this weekend and all seemed well.

Monday I get a phone call from my father. He insists that I move the date because my mother has a yoga retreat that weekend. I tell him that this date means a lot to me and I would prefer to keep it if there is any way to move the retreat.