Husband uses fake accounts to cyberbully his own wife, says, 'I'm trying to help her.'

When this husband is concerned about his wife but guilty about his behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for encouraging my wife online?"

Please excuse grammar/spelling mistakes as I type this on my phone. That would be pretty ironic.

To preface, I grew up in a southern state and so was the constant butt of education and redneck jokes. My wife had the same upbringing. I love her very much but can feel our paths diverging. Let me explain how.

We like to consider ourselves as more educated than other members of the home state. We both have high paying jobs at the same company/ same department (think big tech companies) and a nice house.

We have risen above what maybe would have been our natural station (a good job in my hometown was considered held by the cemetery caretaker, for example, so we've risen far).