Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Wife gets gaslit by husband after she 'violates his privacy while he's asleep.'

Wife gets gaslit by husband after she 'violates his privacy while he's asleep.'

Violet Roth
Mar 7, 2023 | 9:59 PM
ADVERTISING

When this wife is frustrated with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting back at my husband?"

Background: My (32f) have been married to my (36m) husband for about a month and I moved to his country after the wedding and that's where we now live. The problem is that my husband never takes my word for it or believes me about anything unless he has solid proof.

For example, I am an English teacher and English is my first language, and his second. He was writing a report the other day and asked me if the word "nil" was spelt like "nill" or with one "l".

I spelt it correctly for him and he decided that he still needed to Google it to make sure that it's correct. He does this all the time, no matter what. He'll ask me something, only to then Google it or ask someone else.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content