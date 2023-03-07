Wife gets gaslit by husband after she 'violates his privacy while he's asleep.'

When this wife is frustrated with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for getting back at my husband?"

Background: My (32f) have been married to my (36m) husband for about a month and I moved to his country after the wedding and that's where we now live. The problem is that my husband never takes my word for it or believes me about anything unless he has solid proof.

For example, I am an English teacher and English is my first language, and his second. He was writing a report the other day and asked me if the word "nil" was spelt like "nill" or with one "l".