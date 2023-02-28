Wife tells husband to 'please cook,' he says, 'you know my condition, don't be bossy.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:
My husband broke his ankle and had to have surgery. He has a cast for now and crutches to get around the house and has been home less than a week.
Normally we either take turns cooking or cook together when we both get home. But since he'll be home for a number of weeks I told him he should be covering dinner for us. He said he'd do what he could.
The first day all he made is freaking grilled cheese and soup. Stuff like that that doesn't really constitute a meal or he orders take out. Once in awhile, okay, but it's been like that ever since he's been staying home.
Yesterday i asked him to do something with more sustenance like a baked dish with a side salad. Protein and vegetable sides. My husband argued and said he didn't think he'd be able to do something like that because he's supposed to be staying off that foot as much as possible for the time being.