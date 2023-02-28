Wife tells husband to 'please cook,' he says, 'you know my condition, don't be bossy.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"AITA expecting my husband to cook for us while he's not working?"

My husband broke his ankle and had to have surgery. He has a cast for now and crutches to get around the house and has been home less than a week.

Normally we either take turns cooking or cook together when we both get home. But since he'll be home for a number of weeks I told him he should be covering dinner for us. He said he'd do what he could.

The first day all he made is freaking grilled cheese and soup. Stuff like that that doesn't really constitute a meal or he orders take out. Once in awhile, okay, but it's been like that ever since he's been staying home.