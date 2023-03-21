Wife thinks husband stole her heirloom to buy video games, you be the judge.

When this woman thinks her husband is stealing, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for thinking that my husband is stealing from me?"

I f/33 live in a rental apartment with my unemplyed husband m/30 of 2 years. I work retail jobs (fancy i know) and I obviously barely can afford rent and bills.

Mom passed away 2 months ago, All I inherited from her (dad and his new wife took everything) was a gold bracelet. I keep this bracelet in my closet that no one - and I mean no one comes near except for me and my husband.

Days ago it went missing, It just disappeared out of the blue. I looked for it, I cried, I gave up looking and moved on. The other day I came home and found out that my husband bought a new gaming console.