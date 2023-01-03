Man 'humiliates' wife in front of their son when she reveals the 'truth' about grandma.

When this man is conflicted, he asks Reddit:
My mom was a great mother. I had a really good childhood, especially considering how young she was and that my dad is a piece of sh**. I really appreciate how she shielded me from all of that.
My mom is married to my former boss, and while it sucks for me, I do believe she did her duty as a mother and deserves to be happy.
I used to work for "Brandon". This was one of those jobs where networking was everything, you really needed the boss to like you, and you had to present a certain image.
i will admit I tried way too hard and to put it lightly, Brandon did not like me. He was a condescending ass, and my mom was aware as I vented to her about work. He wasn't outright abusive, but did laugh at me a lot and make a few comments that weren't cool.