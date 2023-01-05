Man not allowed at mom's wedding, wife says, 'not after what her fiancé said about me.'

When this man is torn about his mom's wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for still wanting to go to my mom's wedding after what the groom said about my wife?"

My mom is getting married soon and I'm happy for her despite not particularly liking the guy.

She was pretty much a single mom because my dad didn't give a sh** about me. She did everything and gave me the best childhood.

We aren't super close right now, because there is some tension between her and my wife (no one is really being mean, they just don't gel) but I still want to go to her wedding and show support.

She's really happy for the first time I can remember.