Wife's body dysmorphia makes husband miss work flight, he ices her out.

When this wife is feeling insecure and guilty, she asks Reddit:
Before I had a baby I used to leave the bathroom door unlocked while I showered or changed. Now I feel insecure so I tend to lock the door when I’m showering because I don’t want my husband to just walk in like he used to.
He was leaving on a business trip early Sunday morning and I went into the shower right after him. He tried to come in a few minutes after I got in there because he left his phone in the bathoom but I had locked the door.
I didn’t hear him knock at first and then I had shampoo in my hair so I made him wait until I had washed it off and grabbed a towel before I opened the door.
He was already running late as he was helping with our son so he was annoyed at me. He asked me why I’d locked the door and why I didn’t just open it straightaway since I knew he had a flight to catch.