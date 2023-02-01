Wife's body dysmorphia makes husband miss work flight, he ices her out.

When this wife is feeling insecure and guilty, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for making my husband late when he had a flight to catch because I locked the bathroom door?"

Before I had a baby I used to leave the bathroom door unlocked while I showered or changed. Now I feel insecure so I tend to lock the door when I’m showering because I don’t want my husband to just walk in like he used to.

He was leaving on a business trip early Sunday morning and I went into the shower right after him. He tried to come in a few minutes after I got in there because he left his phone in the bathoom but I had locked the door.

I didn’t hear him knock at first and then I had shampoo in my hair so I made him wait until I had washed it off and grabbed a towel before I opened the door.