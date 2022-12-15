Man tells GF 'pay for my mom's wine glass you broke,' GF says, 'are you kidding me?'

When this man is concerned about his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:
A few days ago, my girlfriend Trish (not her real name) was cleaning the kitchen windows. In the midst of her cleaning, she accidentally knocked over a dish from the drying rack and that dish landed on and shattered an expensive wine glass of mine.
I say mine because it was given to me by my mother as a Christmas gift last year. The glass retails for around $120.
When she told me she had broken the glass by accident (which she was very nervous about because she knew the glass was expensive), we had a discussion (may classify this as an argument...) that lasted three days about how it would get replaced, and who would pay.
After all of this talking, she finally (she says) gave in and gave me 40% of the cost to replace the glass. I had initially asked that she replace the glass in full, but after discussion realized if we are partners, it would be logical to use the 60/40 calculation we use for everything else.