Man tells GF 'pay for my mom's wine glass you broke,' GF says, 'are you kidding me?'

When this man is concerned about his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:

"AITA For Asking My Girlfriend To Pay For The Wine Glass She Broke?"

A few days ago, my girlfriend Trish (not her real name) was cleaning the kitchen windows. In the midst of her cleaning, she accidentally knocked over a dish from the drying rack and that dish landed on and shattered an expensive wine glass of mine.

I say mine because it was given to me by my mother as a Christmas gift last year. The glass retails for around $120.

When she told me she had broken the glass by accident (which she was very nervous about because she knew the glass was expensive), we had a discussion (may classify this as an argument...) that lasted three days about how it would get replaced, and who would pay.