Woman 'hides adopted daughter' from coworkers, staff feels 'betrayed.'

When this woman is feeling weird about revealing the details of her adoption to her coworkers, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not telling my coworkers about my adoption?"

So I am (33F). When I was 25, I officially applied to the adoption register. I knew really early on I wanted kids but I don’t have a successful love life so adoption seemed the best case for me.

I also wanted to able to provide for a kid in the care system. I thought I’d get rejected because of my age but I found out I was okay as I was over 21 and I met pretty much all the requirements.

I knew I’d have a long wait to begin with getting checks and stuff done and even potentially getting matched with a kid. I was open minded and due to my age I was willing to adopt a child aged between 0-5.