Woman announces new diet to MIL, husband says, 'your approach was disrespectful.'

"AITA for telling my MIL about my Diet and disrespecting her?"

So my f33 MIL has a tradition, and that's hosting weekly family dinners at her house where everyone visits. In every dinner she hosts she'd find a way to comment about my hair, body, job, age, and worst of all my infertility.

It upsets me, makes me feel uncomfortable and puts me on the spot. MIL says she's just looking out for me and my husband thinks I'm being too sensitive.

During "my" last dinner there, MIL commented on my infertility by telling me to hurry up and get pregnant soon because "I'm not getting any younger". After that I no longer felt comfortable going over there and be part of her weekly family dinners. My husband threw a fit but eventually started going alone.