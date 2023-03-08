Woman announces new diet to MIL, husband says, 'your approach was disrespectful.'

When this woman feels like she may have offended her MIL, she asks Reddit:
So my f33 MIL has a tradition, and that's hosting weekly family dinners at her house where everyone visits. In every dinner she hosts she'd find a way to comment about my hair, body, job, age, and worst of all my infertility.
It upsets me, makes me feel uncomfortable and puts me on the spot. MIL says she's just looking out for me and my husband thinks I'm being too sensitive.
During "my" last dinner there, MIL commented on my infertility by telling me to hurry up and get pregnant soon because "I'm not getting any younger". After that I no longer felt comfortable going over there and be part of her weekly family dinners. My husband threw a fit but eventually started going alone.
This went on for 2 weeks. Now after missing the 3rd family dinner I got a call from MIL sounding as nice as she could asking me about my health and stuff. I kept it short and civil. But she asked if I was going to show up for next week's family dinner. I said no..she was like "why are you still sick?"