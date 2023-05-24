Woman asks if she's wrong to make niece feel bad about her weight.

When this person is upset about her niece, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for making my niece feel bad about her weight?'

My SIL and she daughter are currently living with us. She is going through a nasty divorce. My niece is 19 She is also extremely overweight. Money is really tight for them so we buy most of the food for the house. I am a registered dietitian. I love all aspects of food and how it works with our bodies. I find it fascinating which is why I chose this work.