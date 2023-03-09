Someecards Logo
Woman gets verbally attacked after moving away from plus size woman on bus.

Violet Roth
Mar 9, 2023 | 9:38 PM
When this woman feels bad about moving on the bus, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting to switch seats on the bus because of who was next to me?"

I(22F) was taking a 10hour bus. The seats were tiny and considering I am pretty skinny I was fitting normally. However, my seat mate was a severely overweight lady around her 30y.

I didn’t wanna be mean so I shoved myself in the window and even then our sides were joined and I was feeling like she was leaning on me.

I was by the window and her by the isle. I glanced back and saw a grandma sitting by herself and smiled at her and asked if she minds if I join her.

She smiled and nodded and the lady next to me frowned and said. “Is there a problem?” I told her honestly I was cramping and had no space to even shift around.

This woman got so upset after that and started saying I was fat-phobic, skinny hoe, a-hole.. I told her honestly I cannot last 10hours like this and I am not staying in the seat to save her feelings and she can think whatever she wants.

Sources: Reddit
