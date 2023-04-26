Woman gets banned in neighborhood after using profanity in front of kids. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about her behavior in her neighborhood, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling a crazy lady that I can go wherever I want after she “banned” me from going to her area of the neighbourhood after I cursed around her kids??'

One day, I was outside chilling with my friends and while we were talking, I dropped the F bomb. This lady (former friend’s mom) came RUNNING at me shouting that it was absolutely inappropriate of me to be swearing around her children and if we can’t be gentle, we should move elsewhere.

I told her to calm down because people cuss and it’s perfectly fine because her kids will grow up and swear too. She got louder with me and told me she will call the police if she sees us hanging around that area because we can’t go there anymore. I told her that I had the right to go wherever the hell I wanted and she can’t tell me where to go.