Woman gets banned in neighborhood after using profanity in front of kids. AITA?

When this woman feels guilty about her behavior in her neighborhood, she asks Reddit:
One day, I was outside chilling with my friends and while we were talking, I dropped the F bomb. This lady (former friend’s mom) came RUNNING at me shouting that it was absolutely inappropriate of me to be swearing around her children and if we can’t be gentle, we should move elsewhere.
I told her to calm down because people cuss and it’s perfectly fine because her kids will grow up and swear too. She got louder with me and told me she will call the police if she sees us hanging around that area because we can’t go there anymore. I told her that I had the right to go wherever the hell I wanted and she can’t tell me where to go.
Since this lady was the mom of a former friend, she came to my house and complained to my parents. After she left, we had a talk. I told them what she said about us not being able to go there and my parents sided with me and said she can’t tell me where I can or can’t go. AITA for telling her I’m free to go where I’d like even though I still cussed around her kids??